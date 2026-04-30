Navi Mumbai Police Demolish Seawoods Scrap Shop Linked To Drug Trafficking Network

Navi Mumbai: In another demolition of a drug-linked structure, Navi Mumbai Police on Thursday razed an illegal scrap shop in Seawoods that was allegedly being used for narcotics trafficking, intensifying their ongoing crackdown against drug networks.

The action was carried out in coordination with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation after police confirmed that the shop, located in Sector 28 near Seawoods railway station, was functioning as a drug den. The entire structure was demolished using a bulldozer, and all scrap material was removed and sent to a dumping ground.

The shop was operated by Raju Rathod, who is currently in jail after two serious cases were registered against him by the Anti-Narcotics Cell. Police said that during his incarceration, his wife allegedly continued drug trafficking activities under the guise of running the scrap business. The illegal operations came to light during surveillance.

The demolition was conducted under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade, who said strict action would continue against properties linked to narcotics trade. “Illegal structures used for drug activities will not be spared,” he said.

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The development comes a day after police demolished an illegal building in Digha linked to the Shantabai Karandekar gang, allegedly constructed using proceeds from drug trafficking.

Police officials said the ‘bulldozer’ policy is aimed at dismantling the financial backbone of drug syndicates.

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