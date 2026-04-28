Salim Dola Arrest Video: Visuals Show Dramatic Arrest Of Dawood's Close Aide By Turkish Police In Istanbul; Brought To Delhi Today

Salim Dola Extradited To Delhi: Viral Video Shows Dramatic Arrest Of Dawood's Close Aide By Turkish Police In Istanbul |

Salim Dola, a close associate of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim, was extradited to India from Istanbul following a coordinated international operation. Dola, believed to be a key figure in global narcotics trafficking linked to the D-Company network, was brought to Delhi in the early hours on Tuesday aboard a special aircraft and is currently in custody.

Video Shows Dramatic Arrest Of Salim Dola In Istanbul

Fresh visuals of his arrest, now widely circulating online, show a team of Istanbul Narko Polis (Narcotics Police) can be seen storming into a room where they nabbed Dola. They can be seen searching the room extensively. As the video ends, the police team can be seen taking Dola away in a car.

The arrest was carried out in Istanbul by Turkey’s National Intelligence Organisation, National Intelligence Organisation, in collaboration with local police. Officials confirmed that Dola had been living under a false identity, using forged documents to evade authorities while allegedly continuing his role in an international drug trafficking network.

Upon arrival in Delhi, Dola was taken to the Narcotics Control Bureau’s office in RK Puram, where central intelligence agencies began intensive interrogation. He is expected to be handed over to either the Mumbai Police or the Narcotics Control Bureau for further investigation and legal proceedings.

According to intelligence sources, Dola played a key role in managing overseas narcotics operations for D-Company, coordinating the production, supply, and distribution of synthetic drugs across multiple countries. His arrest is being viewed as a major blow to the syndicate’s global operations, which have long relied on a network of operatives working across borders.

Dola had reportedly been on the radar of several international law enforcement agencies, including Interpol and was wanted in connection with multiple drug trafficking cases. His ability to move between countries undetected had made him a critical link in sustaining the underworld’s international presence.

Authorities are now closely examining Dola’s financial transactions, communication channels, and smuggling routes to uncover the broader network supporting these operations. Officials believe his interrogation could yield crucial intelligence on the structure and functioning of D-Company’s global drug syndicate, potentially leading to further arrests and disruption of trafficking channels.