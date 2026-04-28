Big Win For India! Dawood Ibrahim's Close Aide Salim Dola Deported To Delhi After Istanbul Arrest; Mumbai Police Likely To Get Custody

Notorious Mumbai-linked drug trafficker Salim Dola arrested in Istanbul in major international crackdown | X

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough for Indian law enforcement and intelligence agencies, alleged drug kingpin Salim Dola, a senior operative linked to the notorious underworld network of D-Company, was deported to India on Tuesday following a coordinated international operation.

Dola, a close associate of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim, was brought to Delhi’s technical airport aboard a special aircraft in the early hours of the morning, as reported by India Today. Upon arrival, he was immediately taken into custody by central intelligence officials for intensive interrogation.

Dola Was Arrested In Istanbul Recently

The deportation comes days after Dola was held in Istanbul, where he had reportedly been operating under a false identity using forged documents to evade law enforcement agencies. His arrest was the result of a joint operation carried out by Turkey’s National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) in collaboration with local police, targeting a transnational synthetic drug trafficking network allegedly linked to the Indian underworld.

According to reports quoting intelligence sources, Dola played a crucial role in managing overseas narcotics operations for D-Company, coordinating the supply and distribution of illegal drugs across multiple countries. His capture and deportation are being viewed as a major setback to the syndicate’s global drug network.

Officials revealed that Dola had been on the radar of multiple international agencies, including Interpol, and was wanted in connection with several drug trafficking cases. His ability to move across borders undetected had made him a key figure in sustaining the underworld’s international operations.

Dola May Be Handed Over To Mumbai Police Soon

Following preliminary questioning by central agencies in Delhi, Dola is expected to be handed over either to the Mumbai Police or the Narcotics Control Bureau for further investigation and legal proceedings, accoriding to the report. Authorities are likely to probe his links, financial networks, and operational routes used for smuggling narcotics into India.

The high-profile deportation marks a critical step in India’s sustained crackdown on organised crime networks operating from abroad. Dola’s interrogation could provide valuable intelligence on the structure and functioning of D-Company’s global drug syndicate, potentially leading to further arrests and disruptions.