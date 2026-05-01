Uttar Pradesh: Muslim Man Who Molested Burqa-Clad Woman In Moradabad Injured In Police Encounter, Arrested

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Moradabad: In less than 24 hours after news of a burqa-clad woman's molestation in UP's Moradabad district came to light, accused Naushad was arrested following an encounter with the police. Naushad was injured after being shot in the leg.

Naushad is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital. He is a resident of the Katghar police station area. The accused had sexually assaulted a burqa-clad woman. He was caught on CCTV carrying out obscene acts, and the footage went viral on social media. Police swung into action after the CCTV video went viral, reported Dainik Jagran.

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The footage shows a burqa-clad woman walking through an alleyway when a man, wearing a kurta-pyjama and what appears to be a skull cap, suddenly gropes and molests her before running away. The woman can be heard verbally resisting and abusing the man resembling as an Islamic cleric or Maulvi as he flees.

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Similar incident

A similar case was reported from Moradabad last year, where a burqa-clad woman was sexually assaulted in a residential area. The incident, which reportedly took place in the Nagphani area, was caught on CCTV, and its video also surfaced online.

The Moradabad police arrested the man from the Deputy Ganj area, following a dramatic encounter.

According to the police officials, the accused, identified as Adil Saifi, a resident of Umri village, had been absconding since the incident and was reportedly planning further mischief while on the run. As he attempted to flee on a motorbike, the police intercepted him, leading to an encounter during which Adil was shot in the leg.