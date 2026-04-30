Burqa-Clad Woman Groped & Molested In UP’s Moradabad – VIDEO

CCTV footage | X/@Chhotukingoffi1

Moradabad: A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. A woman was groped and molested by a man, who then fled the scene. CCTV footage of the incident has since surfaced.

The footage shows a burqa-clad woman walking through an alleyway when a man, wearing a kurta-pyjama and what appears to be a skull cap, suddenly gropes and molests her before running away. The woman can be heard verbally abusing the man as he flees.

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Moradabad Police has responded to the viral footage on X.

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Responding to the clip posted on X, Moradabad Police said, "In this regard, the Station House Officer of Mughalpura has been directed to take the necessary action." The exact date and time of the incident has not been reported.

Similar incident

A similar case was reported from Moradabad last year, where a burqa-clad woman was sexually assaulted in a residential area. The incident, which reportedly took place in the Nagphani area, was caught on CCTV, and its video also surfaced online.

The Moradabad police arrested the man from the Deputy Ganj area, following a dramatic encounter.

According to the police officials, the accused, identified as Adil Saifi, a resident of Umri village, had been absconding since the incident and was reportedly planning further mischief while on the run. As he attempted to flee on a motorbike, the police intercepted him, leading to an encounter during which Adil was shot in the leg.