Police Crackdown On Sale Of Banned Smoking Cones, Rolling Papers In Bhopal; 2 Held | X/@SidShirole

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have stepped up action against the sale of prohibited smoking-related products.

In coordinated operations launched in last two days, teams from Habibganj, Khajuri Sadak, Bairagarh and Ratibadh police stations registered multiple FIRs against shopkeepers found selling banned items such as Gogo smoking cones, rolling papers and Perfect Roll products. According to police, inputs suggest that these products are being used for smoking marijuana and other substances.

Habibganj police on Thursday raided two paan shops in the 10 Number area owned by Pawan Kumar Sahu and Ramswaroop Chaurasia, both residents of Ashoka Garden. During searches, police seized a large quantity of banned materials including Stash Pro, Gogo papers, Bongchie products and other rolling paper variants. Cases were registered against them under Section 223(A) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for violation of prohibitory orders issued on April 24.

In a separate action, Khajuri Sadak police raided a paan shop in Bhauri area on Thursday. The shop owner Pawan Prajapati was found selling Gogo smoking cones and rolling papers. Police seized 61 packets of prohibited items including smoking paper packs and skin papers along with a plastic storage box. A case was registered and he was arrested.

Meanwhile, Bairagarh and Ratibad police also filed cases against two shopkeepers for similar violations in last 48 hours. Police said investigations were underway to trace the supply chain and identify larger networks involved in the distribution of these items.