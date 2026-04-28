Bhopal Police Launch Crackdown On Hookah Lounges, Vapes And Drug-Linked Products |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To curb the substance abuse menace, police will launch a crackdown not only on drugs like marijuana, charas and illicit liquor but also on associated items like hookah services, vape products and rolling papers.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar has issued directives to all police stations in the city to identify and take strict action against establishments facilitating such activities. The move comes amid growing concerns over the increasing accessibility of these products, especially among youth.

Starting with the action, Koh-e-Fiza police on Monday raided an illegal hookah lounge and booked two persons who were involved in operating it. Several hookah lounges are operating under the guise of restaurants in MP Nagar, TT Nagar, 10 Number Market, Habibganj and Bagh Sewania. These venues reportedly witness large gatherings of young men and women late into the night. Sources said besides the flavours and tobacco usually used in hookah, drugs and marijuana are also replaced with tobacco on demand for special customers.

The commissioner has also ordered action against the sale and distribution of vape devices. Vaping, particularly popular among school and college students, is often facilitated through paan and cigarette shops. Shopkeepers sell such products only to known or regular customers. Vape is a battery-operated device, which produces aerosol by heating e-liquids containing nicotine, flavours and other chemicals which can pose serious health risks.

In addition, police will take action against the sale of rolling papers, commonly used for smoking marijuana. These thin sheets are widely available at local tobacco shops, raising concerns about their role in facilitating drug consumption.