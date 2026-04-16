From Neelam Park To Kaliyasot Dam -- Public Saces In Bhopal Turn Into Drug Den For Addicts After Sunset |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as police have launched a crackdown against drug trafficking and the arrest of peddlers dealing in MD drugs, marijuana, sedative syrups and injections, the consumption of these substances in public places remains largely unchecked.

Addicted individuals can still be seen openly consuming marijuana across different parts of the city. While such activities occur in broad daylight in several city parks, the situation worsens significantly after sunset. As evening sets in, multiple parks reportedly become gathering points for addicts. Isolated and less-monitored areas witness a surge in activity, with individuals indulging in marijuana, alcohol and other intoxicants.

Locations such as Karishma Park, Khatlapura Park, Suicide Point, Neelam Park and Vardhaman Park have become favourite hangouts. Similar scenes have been observed in secluded areas of Piplani, Govindpura and the outer fringes of the city.

Beyond parks, other vulnerable locations include spaces under flyovers, abandoned quarters, open grounds and the banks of Kaliyasot Dam, where youths are frequently seen smoking marijuana. Although police take action upon receiving specific information, the lack of regular patrolling has emboldened offenders.

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Police commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra stated that patrolling in such areas is being intensified. He said that strict surveillance is being maintained on addicts and suspicious persons.