4 Women Among 11 Held For Marijuana Peddling In 1 Week; 7 Kg Drugs Seized In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Intensifying action against the illegal drug trade, local police arrested 11 people including four women in past one week, in a series of raids carried out across multiple police station areas. Police seized 7 kilograms of marijuana during the crackdown.

According to police officials, all the accused had been actively involved in marijuana peddling for a long period and were operating at different levels within a larger racket.

In a major action on Sunday, Bajaria police apprehended Pushpa Kuchbundia and found her in possession of 3.22 kilograms of marijuana along with 31 bottles of country-made liquor. Kuchbundia and her husband have been engaged in the illegal trade for a long time.

In separate raids, Talaiya police arrested Saroj Kuchbundia and Laxmi Sauda, recovering around 800 grams of marijuana from them. Both have prior records and were previously been jailed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Meanwhile, Ratibad police caught Rani Bai while allegedly selling marijuana near a college gate. She was found with 116 grams of the substance. Earlier, Arera Hills police arrested Raju Rai on Friday with 1.3 kilograms of marijuana in his possession.

Similar action was also carried out by police teams in Misrod, Gautam Nagar, Nishatpura and Kajlikheda areas, leading to further seizures and arrests linked to the illegal trade. Police officials said the accused were being interrogated to uncover details about their supply chains and wider network.