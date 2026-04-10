3.2 Kg Ganja Seized In Multi-station Crackdown In Bhopal, Woman Among 4 Held | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal police on Friday seized over 3.2 kilograms of ganja in coordinated operations across four police station areas and arresting four persons including a woman peddler involved in illegal drug trade.

The action was carried out by teams from Talaiya, Gautam Nagar, Arera Hills and Nishatpura police station following instructions received from senior officials to intensify action against narcotics.

In Talaiya, police arrested a 50-year-old woman near Central Library Ground and recovered 578 grams of ganja worth ₹8,500. She was found to have a prior criminal record. Gautam Nagar police apprehended a 27-year-old man from Arif Nagar bus stand ground area with 1.161 kg of ganja valued at around ?20,000. The accused has multiple past cases registered against him.

In a separate operation, Arera Hills police detained a 50-year-old man near a sports hostel in Bhim Nagar and seized 1.3 kg of ganja. Officials are investigating possible links to a larger supply network. Nishatpura police also arrested a 63-year-old man near Bhagy Hotel ground, recovering 245 grams of ganja worth about Rs 5,000. All four accused have been booked under NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway.