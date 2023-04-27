Operation Kaveri: Stranded in Sudan civil war, 31 persons from UP rescued | Twitter

Lucknow: Stranded in the civil war at Sudan in Africa, nearly 600 Indians have been rescued so far, and these include 31 from Uttar Pradesh.

The Indian government has launched operation Kaveri to rescue its citizens from Sudan. On Thursday, 31 residents of Gorakhpur and Basti division of UP came back from Sudan. Among these 12 were from Deoria, 13 from Kushinagar, 5 from Gorkahpur and one from Siddharthnagar district.

Steps taken by Yogi govt

The Yogi Government in UP has appointed a nodal officer for the help of those stranded in Sudan during the civil war. The UP CM has directed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the safe and comfortable return of those in Sudan. On Thursday, these 31people were airlifted from Sudan via Jeddah and Delhi. The people of UP were ferried from Delhi to respective homes through air conditioned buses. They were brought to Shahjanwa in Gorakhpur and sent to their homes from there.

Passengers greeted on arrival

The officials of the UP Government greeted the passengers coming from Sudan on Thursday and provided food for them. Back from Sudan, Janardan Tripathi and Manish Gupta from Gorakhpur told the media that life had become hell in Sudan in the last 15 days. They said that their cash and all the belongings were looted and nothing except a few clothes was left with them. Those who rescuedwere informed that Indian embassy officials helped them in the rescue and boarded on the flight to Jeddah and from there to Delhi. In Delhi they were provided a day stay at UP Bhawan and then sent back to their respective homes.

It may be mentioned that the UP Govt has opened a help desk at its Resident Commissioner’s office in New Delhi for people stranded in war torn Sudan. The UP Govt has issued a WhatsApp number for the help of its people in Sudan.