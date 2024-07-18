 'Operation Is In Progress,' Says Deputy Inspector General Of Police Shridhar Patil On Doda Encounter
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Operation Is In Progress,' Says Deputy Inspector General Of Police Shridhar Patil On Doda Encounter

'Operation Is In Progress,' Says Deputy Inspector General Of Police Shridhar Patil On Doda Encounter

Two Indian Army soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kastigarh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter comes days after four army soldiers, including an officer, laid down their lives while battling terrorists in the Doda encounter.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
article-image

Doda (J&K): Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ramban-Doda Range, Shridhar Patil visited the encounter site at Kastigarh in Doda on Thursday and said that the operation is in progress.

Earlier today, an encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the Kastigarh area of Doda.

"A search operation is underway. I can not share much information as our operation is in progress and we will soon be successful," DIG Shridhar Patil told reporters.

About The Encounter That Took Place In Kastigarh Area Of Doda

Two Indian Army soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kastigarh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter comes days after four army soldiers, including an officer, laid down their lives while battling terrorists in the Doda encounter.

On July 15, based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and JK Police was in progress in an area North of Doda. According to the White Knight Corps, contact with terrorists was established at about 9 PM during which a heavy firefight ensued. 4 Soldiers including an officer were killed in action. The soldiers killed in action have been identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay.

Read Also
J&K: 2 Soldiers Injured In Encounter With Terrorists In Doda's Kastigarh Area; Video
article-image

On July 16, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Northern Army Commander laid a wreath to pay homage to the Bravehearts Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay Kumar Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty to ensure peace in the region, while undertaking a the counter-terrorist operation in Doda.

In the last few months, there has been a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack at the army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Army officials said that the Indian Army troops opened fire after suspicious movement near the Line of Control in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gonda Train Accident Video: 4 Dead As Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails In UP, 10 Coaches...

Gonda Train Accident Video: 4 Dead As Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derails In UP, 10 Coaches...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 18, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 18, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Video: Man Opens Fire At Widow In Broad Daylight In UP's Bulandshahr After She Fails To Return...

Video: Man Opens Fire At Widow In Broad Daylight In UP's Bulandshahr After She Fails To Return...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 18, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: July 18, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Mumbai: Man Arrested After Uploading Friend's Videos To Porn Site Takes 50K, Arrested

Mumbai: Man Arrested After Uploading Friend's Videos To Porn Site Takes 50K, Arrested