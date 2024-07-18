'Operation Is In Progress,' Says Deputy Inspector General Of Police Shridhar Patil On Doda Encounter

Doda (J&K): Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ramban-Doda Range, Shridhar Patil visited the encounter site at Kastigarh in Doda on Thursday and said that the operation is in progress.

Earlier today, an encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the Kastigarh area of Doda.

"A search operation is underway. I can not share much information as our operation is in progress and we will soon be successful," DIG Shridhar Patil told reporters.

#WATCH | J&K: Two Indian Army soldiers injured in an encounter with terrorists in Kastigarh area of Doda. The search operation is underway.



DIG Ramban-Doda Range, Shridhar Patil says, "...I cannot share much details as our search operation is still underway. We will succeed in… pic.twitter.com/eI6jEgDGBK — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2024

About The Encounter That Took Place In Kastigarh Area Of Doda

Two Indian Army soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kastigarh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter comes days after four army soldiers, including an officer, laid down their lives while battling terrorists in the Doda encounter.

On July 15, based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and JK Police was in progress in an area North of Doda. According to the White Knight Corps, contact with terrorists was established at about 9 PM during which a heavy firefight ensued. 4 Soldiers including an officer were killed in action. The soldiers killed in action have been identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay.

On July 16, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Northern Army Commander laid a wreath to pay homage to the Bravehearts Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay Kumar Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty to ensure peace in the region, while undertaking a the counter-terrorist operation in Doda.

In the last few months, there has been a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack at the army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Army officials said that the Indian Army troops opened fire after suspicious movement near the Line of Control in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district.