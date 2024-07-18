J&K: 2 Soldiers Injured In Encounter With Terrorists In Doda's Kastigarh Area; Video

Doda (J&K): Two Indian Army soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kastigarh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Meanwhile, initial treatment was administered at the government hospital in Doda and now they are being airlifted to the Army hospital through an Army chopper.

#WATCH | J&K: Two Indian Army soldiers injured in an encounter with terrorists in Kastigarh area of Doda. Initial treatment was administered at the Government Hospital in Doda and now they are being airlifted to Army Hospital through an Army chopper. pic.twitter.com/TY67kYvHCy — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2024

Earlier today, an encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the Kastigarh area of Doda.

About The Doda Encounter

The encounter comes days after four army soldiers, including an officer, laid down their lives while battling terrorists in the Doda encounter on Tuesday.

On July 15, based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and JK Police was in progress in an area North of Doda. According to the White Knight Corps, contact with terrorists was established at about 9 PM during which a heavy firefight ensued. 4 Soldiers including an officer were killed in action. The soldiers killed in action have been identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay.

On July 16, LtGen MV Suchindra Kumar, Northern Army Commander laid a wreath to pay homage to the bravehearts Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra & Sepoy Ajay Kumar Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty to ensure peace in the region, while undertaking a the counter-terrorist operation in Doda.

In the last few months, there has been a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack at the army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur.