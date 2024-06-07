ONGC Ahmedabad Asset Ends Tie-Up With Apollo Hospitals Over Allegations Of Negligence & Fraud

Surat: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) Ahmedabad Asset has severed its corporate relationship with Apollo Hospitals in Ahmedabad. This decision follows severe allegations of negligence, misdiagnosis, and fraudulent activities, which came to light after the tragic death of the four-and-a-half-year-old son of an ONGC Chief Engineer.

The complaint, lodged by the bereaved Chief Engineer, details a series of distressing events that began with his son’s admission to Apollo Hospitals. The child, suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, was under the care of a pediatric nephrologist. Despite the family's trust in the reputed institution, they recount an ordeal marked by medical negligence and poor communication from the hospital staff.

Accusations against Apollo Hospitals

One of the most shocking accusations against Apollo Hospitals involves the submission of a fake feedback form attached to the treatment bill. The family claims that the form was neither signed nor submitted by them, casting serious doubts on the hospital's billing integrity. Additional discrepancies in the billing process were also highlighted, including charges for doctor visits that allegedly did not take place. Furthermore, the family raised concerns about the qualifications of the attending doctor, specifically questioning their credentials as a pediatric nephrologist.

In response to these allegations, ONGC management formed a committee to investigate. This committee included senior doctors from ONGC, a civil surgeon from Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, and a pediatric nephrologist from IKD, Ahmedabad. After a thorough investigation, which corroborated the family's concerns, ONGC decided to terminate its corporate tie-up with Apollo Hospitals Ahmedabad.

Concerns pour in over incident

Chhail Bihar Meena, President of the Association of Scientific & Technical Officers (ASTO) at ONGC Ahmedabad Asset, expressed deep concern over the incident. Speaking to FPJ, Meena said, “The Chief Engineer has been with ONGC Ahmedabad Asset since 2013. His 4.5-year-old son was suffering from a heart problem in February 2024. Despite repeated pleas to bring in a renowned doctor from Bangalore, Apollo Hospital did not comply, which resulted in the tragic death of the little boy.”

Meena further stated, “The ONGC board has de-empaneled Apollo Hospitals. We urge all ONGC employees to avoid seeking treatment at Apollo Hospital as no admission requests will be approved through ONGCAReS.”

Repeated attempts to contact Apollo Hospitals management for comments were unsuccessful. The contact number listed on their website did not elicit any response, leaving several questions unanswered regarding the allegations and the hospital's stance on this serious matter.