'One R Loots & Sends Collections To Another R': PM Modi Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi & Telangana CM Revanth Reddy During LS Election Rally In Karimnagar

Karimnagar (Telangana): In a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi and his Congress colleague and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said one 'R' is looting Telangana and passing on the loot to another 'R' in Delhi.

Double RR Game

Addressing a public meeting at Telangana's Karimnagar on Wednesday, PM Modi called out the "double RR game", saying it could potentially destroy Telangana by adding to the fiscal stress.

#WATCH | In his address to a public meeting in Telangana's Karimnagar, PM Narendra Modi says, "From Telangana to Delhi, there is a lot of discussion about 'double R' (RR) tax. A film named 'RRR' was released a few days back in the Telugu language, someone told me that 'RR' has… pic.twitter.com/gMCZZTCozh — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2024

"From Telangana to Delhi, a lot is being spoken about the 'double R' (RR) tax. A (Telugu) film named 'RRR' was released recently and went on to become a blockbuster hit. However, someone told me that 'RR' has left 'RRR' far behind when it comes to collections. The lifetime (box office) collection of 'RRR' was reported to be over Rs 1000 cr, but the same amount of money was mopped up in just a few days through the 'RR' tax," he said.

" Telangana mein ek R loot ta hai aur Delhi mein dusre R ko deta hai. (One R loots the public in Telangana and gives the collections to another R in Delhi). This double 'RR' game could potentially destroy Telangana," PM Modi added.

PM Modi On Congress' Bashing Of Ambani & Adani

Further training his guns at Rahul, PM Modi said for years, 'Shehzada' (scion) of the Congress used to speak of '5 industrialists' but now, he only brings up "Ambani and Adani".

#WATCH | In his address to a public meeting in Telangana's Karimnagar, PM Narendra Modi says, "'Shehzada' of Congress, since his issue of Rafale grounded, he started talking about '5 industrialists' all the time in the last five years...later he started saying 'Ambani-Adani', but… pic.twitter.com/lIbSURkY1C — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2024

"However, since the election dates were declared, they (Rahul and other Congress leaders) have even stopped abusing Ambani, Adani. Why? I wish to ask the Shehzada of the Congress: how much black money have they received from Adani, Ambani? How much (funding) did the Congress receive from them for the (ongoing) elections? I smell something wrong here. The Congress should come out and clarify to the people," PM Modi said.

PM Modi Attacks Bharat Rashtra Samiti

Also coming down heavily on the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), the previous ruling party in the state, PM Modi said while the BJP pursues a 'nation first' policy, the Congress and the BRS work to advance the principle of 'family first'.

#WATCH | In his address to a public meeting in Telangana's Karimnagar, PM Narendra Modi says, "BJP always works on the 'nation first' policy whereas Congress and BRS work on the principle of 'family first'. Their political parties are like 'by the family, for the family, of the… pic.twitter.com/Ct2WA9Wpun — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2024

"These (dynastic) parties run on the principle of 'by the family, for the family, of the family'. The only 'glue' that binds Congress and BRS together is corruption. Appeasement politics is in their DNA. It is their only agenda. The Congress and the BRS follow the 'zero governance model'. There is a desperate need to save Telangana from the corrupt clutches of such parties," he added.

PM Modi On His Meeting With PV Narasimha Rao, TheFormer Prime Minister Of India

Recalling his meeting with former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's family on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi said the Congress, in pursuance of its family-first policy, insulted the Bharat Ratna recipient.

"Congress insulted PV Narasimha Rao to carry forward its family-first policy. It was our government that honoured Narasimha Rao-ji with the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour. It was an incredibly proud moment for me to have met his family members yesterday," PM Modi said.

Sharpening his attack on the Congress and the BRS, PM Modi said while both accuse each other of corruption, they are backdoor partners of the same 'corruption syndicate'.

"The BRS used to accuse the Congress of 'cash for votes' but as long as it was in power in the state, it never directed an investigation into it. When the Congress was in the Opposition, it accused BRS of the 'Kaleshwaram scam' but months since coming to power in the state, it hasn't yet instituted a probe into the matter," PM Modi said.

Reaffirming his earlier statement on reservation, PM Modi alleged that the Congress was conspiring against the SCs, STs, and OBCs.

"The Constitution, as was envisioned and drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar, is against the idea of reservation on the basis of religion. They want to steal from your quota, as guaranteed by the Constitution, and give it to their vote bank," PM Modi said.

PM Modi Invokes acharya Pramod Krishnam To Criticize The Congress

Invoking expelled leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam's big claim against Rahul and the Congress, he said the grand old party wants to 'lock up' the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"This disclosure was made by none other than a former confidante of the Congress' royal family. He said the Congress conspired to stop the temple construction and overturn the Supreme Court decision (settling the age-old title dispute in favour of the Hindus)," PM Modi said.