One Nation, One Ration Card: How you can get a ration card sitting at home; check services.india.gov.in for more details

In the month of May Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made major announcements including ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ (ONORC) scheme’.

This announcement was a part of the 20 lakh crores package to combat the liquidity crunch in the economy.

Sitharaman had said that technology systems will be used for "One Nation, One Ration card" which will enable migrants to access Public Distribution System (Ration) from any Fair Price Shop in India by March 2021.

Types of ration card:

Below Poverty-Line(BPL) ration cards

Non-BPL

The BPL ration card is blue/yellow/green/red cards separated by colours depending upon entitlement to various subsidies on food, fuel and other goods.

The white ration cards are for people that are above the poverty line.

Steps to make Ration card sitting at home:

There are separate website and link to apply for ration card which is dependent upon the state a person lives in.

Go to the website of the state you reside in and apply for the ration card.

Login to the portal you have to apply on.

Click on the Application form

Fill in all your personal details.

After filling the details, now upload all the documents and click on the “apply online” button.

Documents needed:

Driving licence

Aadhaar card

Employee identity card

Voter ID

Passport

Any government-issued identity card

Health card (including the Aaragoyasri card)

"One Nation One Ration Card will be implemented- 67 crore beneficiaries in 23 states covering 83% of PDS population will be covered by national portability by August 2020," said Nirmala Sitharaman while addressing the media in May 2020.

Union Food Ministry on Wednesday said free foodgrains under PMGKAY were distributed via ration shops to up to 75 crore beneficiaries during April-June period.

In March, the government had announced the distribution of 5 kg of foodgrains for free under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) to ration card holders for three months as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides foodgrains, 1 kg pulses per beneficiary family were also to be distributed. This was over and above the subsidised grains given under the National Food Security Act.

The PMGKAY scheme has now been extended until November.

"About 37.5 lakh tonnes of food grains were distributed in the months of April and May covering about 75 crore beneficiaries in each month and 36.54 lakh tonnes foodgrains in June covering about 73 crore beneficiaries," the Food Ministry said in a statement.

States and union territories (UTs) had lifted 118 lakh tonnes of food grains from the Food Corporation of India (FCI), it said.

They have reported distribution of 111.52 lakh tonnes (93.5 per cent) of allocated foodgrains in April-June, the statement added. Under PMGKAY, a total of about 81 crore ration cardholders are to be covered, including beneficiaries of Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Householders.

(With inputs from PTI)