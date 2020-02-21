One lakh or 10 million — how many people are attending Trump's Gujarat roadshow?

However, it was mere days later that Trump changed the numbers, once again quoting Prime Minister Modi.

Speaking at a rally in Colorado Trump said, "Great new trade deals will likely be done. I am going to India next week. They have been hitting us hard for many many years but I really like Prime Minister Modi. We'll talk a little businesses. They give us tariffs one of the highest in the world. But I hear they gonna have 10 million people showing up along one of the largest stadiums in the world."

"But you know what the only problem in doing that Prime Minister Modi said we will have a packed house. We have thousands of people who couldn't get in. It's going to look peanuts from now on. I have never been saddened by the crowd, but when we have 10 million people in India how can everyone be satisfied with a 60,000 seat stadium," Trump said.