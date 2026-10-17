One Govt Job Per Family: Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy Proposes Cutting Service Tenure To 10-15 Years

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy | File Photo

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy has proposed a new approach to government employment, suggesting that reducing the service tenure of government employees from 35 years to 10-15 years could create more opportunities and ensure at least one government job per family.

Speaking at an open interaction with KPSC aspirants on reforms to the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), Kumaraswamy outlined his ideas for tackling unemployment and overhauling the commission, which has faced allegations of irregularities.

Urging youth to think beyond conventional approaches, Kumaraswamy said government employees currently serve for around 35 years.

"Think about this idea. Once a person enters government service, they typically remain in the job for around 35 years. What if we reduce that period to 10, 15 or 20 years, with the objective of ensuring that every family gets at least one government job? This could help create opportunities for many more people," he said.

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Under the proposed model, employees completing their prescribed tenure would remain eligible for pension and other retirement benefits.

The Union Minister clarified that the proposal was an idea for public discussion and not an implemented policy.

"If I get an opportunity in the future, I intend to explore the possibility of implementing such a plan. Every household should have at least one government job. I am placing this idea before the people so that it can be discussed publicly," he said.

"Unemployment is growing at an alarming rate, and the system is failing to provide deserving candidates with adequate opportunities," he added.

Kumaraswamy launched a sharp attack on the functioning of the KPSC, alleging that the institution has failed to ensure a transparent and fair recruitment process.

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"The KPSC, which is supposed to identify eligible candidates through a transparent and impartial process, has become a den of corruption. There are serious allegations of jobs being sold for money," he alleged.

He cited alleged irregularities in recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineers, veterinary department appointments and the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS), alleging financial dealings, favouritism and caste-based considerations.

During the interaction, several unemployed candidates shared their grievances over examination procedures, errors in question papers, alleged tampering with OMR sheets and repeated disruptions to recruitment schedules.

A candidate from North Karnataka alleged that aspirants had lost faith in the state government.

"Notifications are issued without giving us sufficient time to prepare. We come to Bengaluru from North Karnataka and spend months studying under difficult circumstances. We struggle to pay for accommodation, yet the KPSC continues to play with our future," he said.

Another aspirant said the commission repeatedly creates confusion over eligibility criteria and exam schedules.

"We never know when a notification will be issued. Just when we are preparing for an examination, some new document is uploaded on the website. Once that is resolved, someone approaches the court, leaving all our hard work in uncertainty," he said.

Candidates also questioned whether transferring recruitment to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) would help if underlying problems remain unaddressed, and alleged a nexus involving commission members, officials and intermediaries.

A student from Yadgir objected to a statement reportedly made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Assembly that people from North Karnataka who come to Bengaluru settle there permanently.

"Karnataka is one state, and Kannada is our language. There should be no division between North and South Karnataka. Bengaluru belongs to all of us," the student said.

A candidate from Channapatna highlighted prolonged uncertainty, saying, "Getting a notification is only the beginning of the struggle. Even after clearing the examination, candidates are left wondering whether they will ever receive appointment orders."

A candidate from Dharwad demanded comprehensive reforms, including stricter criteria for appointing KPSC chairman and members by a committee of experts with unimpeachable integrity, and swift removal of those found guilty of wrongdoing.

Responding to them, Kumaraswamy said the discussion should mark the beginning of a sustained effort to reform KPSC.

"We should not stop with this discussion. We must organise a much larger movement in the coming days. I will stand with you in this effort," he said.

"Do not be afraid about your future. Give importance to leaders who respect your concerns and dreams," he told the aspirants.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)