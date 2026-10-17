 CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Gets Conditional Bail, Asked To Sign Peace Bond
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CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Gets Conditional Bail, Asked To Sign Peace Bond

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail on Saturday after being arrested for allegedly violating a peace bond furnished on October 10. He was detained on Friday shortly after leaving his Delhi home to attend the party's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest at Connaught Place. Police said his release was based on assurances given in the peace bond.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 17, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Gets Conditional Bail, Asked To Sign Peace Bond
CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke | File pic

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail on Saturday and asked to sign a peace bond, police sources said.

Dipke was detained moments after he stepped out of his house in Delhi's Jhandewalan area to participate in the CJP's "Lehra Do Tiranga" protest at Connaught Place on Friday.

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He was arrested on Saturday morning for allegedly violating a peace bond furnished by him on October 10.

"Based on the assurance given in the peace bond, he was let off. We are awaiting for the written order for further details," a senior police officer told PTI.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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