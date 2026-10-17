Greater Noida Shocker: Family Of Five, Including 3 Children, Found Dead At Home; Ate Noodles Night Before

Greater Noida: In a shocking incident, five members of a family, including three children, were found dead inside their house in Nagla Shri Padam village in Rabupura, Greater Noida, on Saturday morning, October 17. The family had reportedly eaten noodles the previous night before going to sleep. The exact cause of their deaths remains unknown, and police suspect food poisoning as one possible explanation.

The deceased have been identified as Mahesh (36), his wife Lalita (33), and their three children, Laddu (12), Misti (8) and Sakshi (4).

According to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate, information about the deaths was received at Rabupura Police Station on Saturday morning. Local police, senior officials, an ambulance and a team from the Food Safety Department subsequently reached the spot.

Food Poisoning Suspected, Cause Of Death Yet To Be Confirmed

According to the police, the family members had reportedly consumed noodles for dinner before going to sleep. Neighbouring residents and Mahesh's mother also told authorities about the meal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police said the incident initially appeared to be a case of food poisoning, but the cause of death has not yet been established. The Food Safety Department is investigating the matter, while forensic teams have inspected the house and collected scientific evidence.

The bodies are being examined through post-mortem procedures, and samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory to ascertain the cause of death. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem findings and other scientific investigations.

Police And Forensic Teams Investigate

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate said local police personnel and senior officials reached the village after receiving information about the deaths. The forensic team and field unit are conducting a detailed examination of the scene and collecting evidence.

The police have completed the necessary inquest procedures, and the investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Officials have not confirmed whether the food consumed by the family was responsible for the incident. The findings of the post-mortem examinations and forensic analysis are expected to help determine the cause.

BJP MLA Says Chief Minister's Office Informed

BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh, who represents the Jewar Assembly constituency, said the Chief Minister's Office had been informed about the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“ The Chief Minister's Office has been informed about the incident. All administrative officials are present here, and the forensic team has also arrived. The Food Department is investigating the matter,” Singh said.

He added that the incident took place in Nagla Padam village, which falls under the Jewar Assembly constituency in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The investigation remains underway, with authorities awaiting the medical and forensic findings to establish what led to the deaths of the five family members.