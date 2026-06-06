 Greater Noida Youth Attacks Mother With Knife, Jumps To Death From 5th Floor - Video
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Greater Noida Youth Attacks Mother With Knife, Jumps To Death From 5th Floor - Video

Greater Noida West witnessed a tragedy on Friday when a 21-year-old man allegedly stabbed his mother after a domestic dispute and then jumped from their apartment building, dying from the fall. Police said the mother sustained minor injuries and is stable. Family members told investigators he had been facing serious mental health challenges for some time

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, June 06, 2026, 05:53 PM IST
Greater Noida Youth Attacks Mother With Knife, Jumps To Death From 5th Floor - Video
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Greater Noida: A tragic incident has come to light from Greater Noida West. A 21-year-old man, reportedly mentally disturbed, died after allegedly attacking his mother with a knife following a domestic dispute. The shocking incident took place on Friday evening inside the family's apartment, sending shockwaves through the area.

A video has surfaced showing the man lying on the ground as he is being given CPR.

The incident started after a minor altercation that suddenly broke out between the youth and his parents. As the argument snowballed, the 21-year-old reportedly lost his calm, picked up a sharp object, and stabbed his mother, according to an India Today report.

Immediately after the attack, the infuriated man stepped out of the house. Before family members or neighbours could intervene or calm him down, he jumped from the building. He suffered fatal injuries from the fall and died on the spot.

Local police teams rushed to the building. The youth's body was taken into custody and has been sent for a post-mortem to determine the exact medical cause of death.

Mother suffers minor injuries

The man's mother was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical assistance. Police confirmed that she suffered minor injuries due to the attack and is currently out of danger. They also said that she was responding well to treatment.

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During preliminary questioning, the bereaved family members told the police that the 21-year-old had been facing severe mental health challenges and had been mentally disturbed for some time, which they believe contributed to the sudden violent escalation and his taking the extreme step.

Senior police officials said that a detailed probe into the matter is currently underway to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the tragedy. Statements from family members and neighbours are being recorded as investigators continue their probe.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

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