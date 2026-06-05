Video: Speeding SUV Rams Into 2 Men Sitting Under Tree In Greater Noida, Both Injured

Two men sustained serious injuries after a speeding SUV rammed into them while they were sitting under a tree in Greater Noida’s Alpha-2 area under the Beta-2 police station limits, police said.

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According to a complaint filed by Dankaur resident Manish Singhal, the incident occurred at around 4:30 pm on Tuesday near Bikaner Sweets in Sector Alpha-2. The victims, identified as Lalit and Khemchand, both residents of Dankaur, were sitting on chairs under a tree in a vacant plot when a speeding Ford Endeavour allegedly driven recklessly struck them.

The impact threw both men to the ground and the SUV subsequently hit two nearby parked cars. The injured were rushed to Navin Hospital for treatment.

Khemchand reportedly suffered fractured ribs, while Lalit sustained injuries to his arm, waist and spine. Doctors said both are undergoing treatment and their condition is stable.

The complainant alleged that the occupants of the SUV appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle. Police have taken cognisance of the complaint and launched an investigation into the incident.

Alpha-2 outpost in-charge Ankit Kumar said the matter is being examined and both parties are currently engaged in talks aimed at reaching a settlement. Further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.