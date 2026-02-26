 Six Injured After Speeding Car Rams Parked Vehicles In Kalyan West’s Vertex Area; Driver Detained
At least six persons were injured after a speeding car allegedly went out of control and rammed into multiple parked vehicles in Kalyan (West) on Thursday. Two victims sustained serious injuries and are stable, while four had minor injuries. The driver has been detained as police probe overspeeding and examine CCTV footage.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 10:38 PM IST
Kalyan: At least six persons were injured after a speeding four-wheeler allegedly went out of control and rammed into multiple parked vehicles in the Vertex area of Kalyan (West) on Thursday, police said.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred when the driver of the car suddenly lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed into three to four vehicles parked along the roadside. The impact was severe, leaving two persons seriously injured, while four others sustained minor injuries.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital by local residents who gathered at the spot moments after the collision. Police officials confirmed that the two seriously injured victims are currently undergoing treatment and are reported to be in stable condition. The four others were treated for minor injuries.

The collision also caused extensive damage to at least two two-wheelers, which were badly mangled due to the force of the impact. Eyewitnesses described the crash as “sudden and loud,” prompting panic in the otherwise busy locality.

The driver of the car, identified as Dr. Sanjay Bendel, has been taken into custody by the Khadakpada Police Station for questioning. Police sources said that further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, including whether overspeeding or negligence played a role.

Officials added that a case is being registered and statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded. The police are also examining CCTV footage from nearby establishments to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

