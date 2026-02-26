Silver Jubilee On Two Wheels: Navi Mumbai Couple Travels Across India To Celebrate 25 Years Of Marriage

Navi Mumbai couple Samir and Rekha Shah celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary with a 25-day scooter journey across India | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 26: In a world where anniversaries are often celebrated with grand banquets and glittering gatherings, a Navi Mumbai couple chose a far more meaningful way to mark their milestone.

To celebrate 25 years of marriage on 25 February, Samir Shah, 50, and his wife Rekha embarked on a 25-day scooter journey across India — turning their silver jubilee into a moving tribute to love, faith, and companionship.

A 25/25/25 idea

“It was all 25/25/25,” Samir smiles, recalling how the idea quietly took shape. Rekha remained unaware of the plan until 29 January. Within just a day and a half, they packed their essentials.

As seasoned travellers who had previously completed 15–18-day road trips, most necessities were already at home. Their scooter was serviced on 30 January, and on 1 February 2026, they set off — carrying more faith than fixed plans.

From north to south

The couple had explored India’s dramatic northern landscapes before — from the breathtaking valleys of Spiti Valley to the golden dunes of Jaisalmer, the rugged terrains of Leh-Ladakh, and even Umling La, one of the world’s highest motorable roads. South India, however, remained largely unexplored.

This journey finally took them to sacred and scenic destinations like Rameshwaram, Dhanushkodi, and Kanyakumari — the southernmost tip of the country. They also revisited parts of Kerala, reliving memories of their honeymoon 25 years ago.

Why a scooter

Choosing a scooter was deliberate. Comfortable, economical, easy to park, and practical, it symbolised closeness and simplicity. With enough storage and the ability to reach right up to someone’s doorstep, it perfectly reflected their philosophy of staying connected.

Challenges along the way

The adventure tested them from the very first day. After a late-afternoon start and surviving on a simple vada pav, they battled heat and steep ghats before reaching Lonavala — only to encounter a flat tyre. Rekha gently asked if they should turn back. For Samir, however, there was no looking back.

Spiritual milestones

Divine moments marked the journey — blessings at the magnificent Meenakshi Amman Temple, the sacred Ramanathaswamy Temple, the majestic Padmanabhaswamy Temple, and the towering Murudeshwar Temple. Along the way, strangers became well-wishers, offering directions, dry fruits, and even meals when the couple hesitated to try unfamiliar dishes.

Also Watch:

Lessons from the road

For Samir, the ride mirrors life itself: take it one day at a time. Their enduring marriage, he believes, thrives on acceptance. “To have a successful marriage, accept each other as you are instead of focusing on what’s missing. No one is perfect, so take it easy, be patient, and keep moving forward together. Cherish the golden years by giving your partner the freedom to shine in what they do best,” said Shah, who is Chief Strategic Officer at a private company.

He added, “After all, life is not merely a destination — it is a journey best travelled side by side.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/