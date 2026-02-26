Mumbai's Irla Area Transformed as Encroachments Cleared, Actress Hema Malini Praises BMC's Clean-Up Drive |

Actor and Member of Parliament Hema Malini on Thursday shared her surprise at the visible transformation of Irla in Andheri West. Taking to social media, she described how she “rubbed her eyes” while travelling through the usually congested stretch, unsure if the driver had taken the correct route.

According to her post, platforms were free of encroachments, shop windows were clearly visible and pedestrians were using the sidewalks comfortably. Calling it 'Irla transformed', she credited the change to the commitment of BJP MLA Ameet Satam, who has recently been appointed President of the BJP Mumbai unit.

She expressed hope that the clean drive would be sustained in the long run.

BMC Push for Open Public Spaces

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has intensified its demolition drive across key stretches of the city. The civic body aims to keep major roads, narrow footpaths, areas under flyovers and spaces around hospitals, schools and railway stations free of encroachments.

Due to heavy congestion, traffic bottlenecks and accident risks posed by unauthorised vendors, several pockets have been declared vendor free zones. The objective, officials say, is to ensure safer and more accessible public spaces for citizens.

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani earlier clarified that the campaign is not intended to snatch livelihoods. Instead, the focus is on identifying eligible, registered vendors and relocating them to officially designated hawker zones after due surveys and rehabilitation measures.

“This approach protects pedestrian rights while allowing vendors to earn within the rules,” he stated.

Court Intervention on Public Land

In a related development, the Bombay High Court recently directed authorities to demarcate land belonging to the University of Mumbai at its Kalina campus and initiate steps to remove encroachments. The direction came after the university withdrew its petition challenging the applicability of slum rehabilitation laws to land acquired for public purposes.

As Mumbai balances regulation with rehabilitation, Irla’s makeover has emerged as a talking point in the wider debate on reclaiming public spaces.

