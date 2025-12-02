 'One God For Those Who Drink Alcohol...': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Sparks Row Ahead Of Meeting With Lionel Messi; BJP Calls It 'Hinduphobic DNA'- VIDEO
'One God For Those Who Drink Alcohol...': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Sparks Row Ahead Of Meeting With Lionel Messi; BJP Calls It 'Hinduphobic DNA'- VIDEO

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy sparked controversy on Tuesday with remarks questioning the number of Hindu deities. The BJP state unit criticised Reddy's comments on X, labelling them "Hinduphobic" and an insult to Hindu traditions.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
Revanth Reddy | X

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday sparked a row after he made a controversial statement during a public event. "How many gods do Hindus believe in? Three crore? Why are there so many gods? Those who are bachelors have Hanuman as their god. Those who marry twice have another god. Those who drink alcohol have a different god. Those who sacrifice chickens have a different god. Those who eat lentils and rice have a different god. Every group has its own god," he said.

BJP Slams CM Reddy

Hitting out at CM Reddy for his remarks, the BJP’s state unit took to X and said, "CM Revanth Reddy has once again crossed every line of decency by spewing venom against Hindu deities and exposing the Congress party’s inherent Hinduphobic DNA."

"From a public platform, he shamelessly mocked Hindu faith, saying: ‘How many gods do Hindus believe in? Three crore? Why so many? One god for the unmarried – Hanuman. Another for those who marry twice. And another for those who drink alcohol,’" the party said.

The party further wrote, "This is not a joke. This is not a slip of the tongue. This is deliberate, targeted insult aimed at deriding Hindu traditions and humiliating devotees."

Slamming the Congress, the saffron party said, "This is the true face of Congress: Mock Hindus, malign their beliefs, and manufacture division for political gain."

Earlier last month, during an election rally for the Jubilee Hills by-elections, CM Reddy had said, “It is only Congress that gave big posts to the minorities. Congress means Muslims and Muslims mean Congress. In our government, Hindus and Muslims are all equal. We don’t discriminate,” he said.

The statement comes just ahead of his meeting with Lionel Messi. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been training to play an exhibition match against football legend on December 13 at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, as part of Messi’s “G.O.A.T India Tour 2025.”

