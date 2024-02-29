 'One Chai Please': Bill Gates Sips A Cup Of Tea With Dolly Chaiwala During His Nagpur Visit, Netizens React To VIRAL VIDEO
Bill gates visited the slums of Bhubneshwar and interacted with people and inquired well-being of the people living there

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and philanthropist, is currently in India and is doing rounds on the internet because of his activities and interactions that he has been sharing throughout his visit in India.

In a very recent Instagram post, Bill Gates featuring with Dolly Chaiwalla, a tea vendor and a known face on social media shared a moment over a cup of chai prepared by Dolly Chaiwalla.

The video starts with Gates placing an order for "one chai" from Dolly Chaiwalla. Dolly Chaiwalla then prepares the tea in his signature style. The final shot shows Gates enjoying the hot tea from a glass.

'In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn—even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!', Gates captioned the post. The post also suggest that Gates would be further interacting and discussing in his trip to India, as text appears written as ' "Looking forward to many chai pe charcha', which translates to many conversation over tea.

The video has now garnered over million views and shares on social media platforms, Indian Netizens were quick to make the video viral claiming this crossover by Bill Gates and Dolly Chaiwala, was very much unexpected.

Take a look at how netizens reacted

A twitter user writes, this is most unexpected collaboration ever

Retweeting the video another wrote, "Bill Gates has had the best chai."

Yet another appluading Dolly chaiwala writes that "He is still making videos with Bill Gates even though he is a chap and you are unemployed even though you are mature."

"Marvel has the best crossover, meanwhile Dolly Chaiwala," one user writes on Instagram.

Another user wrote, "Every Indian shocked after watching this video."

A user questions, "I wonder if this is AI-generated."

"What? What in the multiverse is this?" another user writes.

Dolly Chaiwala rose to fame on social media because of his unique tea-making style, which grabbed attention of netizens. Along with his unique style, his tea stall in Nagpur has become a popular destination, bringing travelers eager to experience his renowned tea.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bill gates visited the slums of Bhubneshwar and interacted with people and inquired well-being of the people living there.

