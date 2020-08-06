One arrested in 12-yr-old's sexual assault case in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Paschim Vihar area here, officials said.

The accused, Krishan, was identified on the basis of CCTV footage and has a criminal record, they said.

"On Tuesday, a 12-year-old child was assaulted. A case under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) was registered. More than 20 teams were formed. The teams scanned hundreds of CCTV footages and interrogated all the suspects who have similar background. Finally, the accused was arrested on Thursday," Joint Commissioner of Police (west) Shalini Singh said."During his interrogation, he has corroborated the sequence of events leading to the assault on the child.

Krishan has four criminal cases, including one murder, one attempt to murder as well as burglary, against him. We are further investigating," Singh said.

The minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted when she was alone at her home in west Delhi. The girl, who was also attacked by the man with a sharp object and has injury marks on her body, is currently undergoing treatment at the AIIMS here.