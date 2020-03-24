Once coronavirus pandemic ends, here's why India should not boycott China despite world calling for it

Global Times, which is the English mouthpiece for the Chinese government even warned that a second wave of infections was inevitable.

But what we don’t know is if China actually hid details last week where they claimed that no cases had come out of the country. The virus originated in China in November last year, and the authorities were adamant that it was not the result of human-to-human interaction until it was too late. This is despite the fact that doctors in Wuhan had concluded that it was indeed transmitted from one person to another. Three weeks after the doctors made the announcement, China called the World Health Organisation only a month after the cases were reported in Wuhan.

From then, the coronavirus COVID-19 has spread and has affected 3,83,944 people across the word, as I type this. Of this, there have been 16,595 deaths and over 1 lakh people have recovered. India has recorded 511 cases, according to data available, of which nine people have died.