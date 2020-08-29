Onam 2020: Wishes, greetings, images to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

Onam is the annual festival with origins in Kerala and is celebrated by Malayalis across the globe. It commemorates the homecoming of the mythical King Mahabali and falls during the month of Chingam (August-September), according to the Malayalam calendar.

This year it began on August 22 and the celebrations and will end September 2.

A lot of cultural elements are infused in the celebrations, making it a colourful and a grand affair. The festival is celebrated with numerous events that include Vallam Kali (boat race), Pookalam (flower rangoli), Kummati Kali (mask dance), Pulikali (tiger dance), Onathallu (martial arts), and Atthachamayam (folk songs and dance), among others.

Beautiful Pookalam,

Lively Songs,

Delicious Feasts,

And prayers to have a blessed year.

Happy Onam!

