On Independence Day, PM Modi bats for 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan'

ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the Nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day, called for 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'.

He said, "We always remember Lal Bahadur Shastri ji's slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. Later, AB Vajpayee added 'Jai Vigyaan' to this slogan. Now, there is another necessity to add - 'Jai Anusandhan' (research & innovation). Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan aur Jai Anusandhan."

We always remember Lal Bahadur Shastri ji's slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. Later, AB Vajpayee added 'Jai Vigyaan' to this slogan. Now, there is another necessity to add - 'Jai Anusandhan' (research & innovation). Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan aur Jai Anusandhan: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/fQgljfzJ3W — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

As India marked 75 years since the end of British colonial rule in 1947, PM Modi also stressed that boys and girls should be treated equally. Getting emotional, he also batted for respecting women.

He said, "Be it education or science, women of the country are at top...Be it sports or battlefield, India's women are stepping forward with a new capability and confidence. I see immense contribution by women in 25 years to come, much more than that in the 75 year journey."

"We tend to insult women on many occasions. Honour of women is very important to fulfill the dreams of the nation. It is important that in speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women," he added.