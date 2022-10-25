e-Paper Get App
On Camera: UP cop rescues dying teen as locals stand as spectators using their phones to film her ordeal

The victim was later taken to the district hospital for treatment; police await to take her statement.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
On Camera: UP cop rescues dying teen as locals stand as spectators using their phones to film her ordeal | Twitter
Uttar Pradesh: A 12-year-old girl was found bleeding and writhing in pain in the premises of a government guest house in Tirwa area, police said on Tuesday.

The girl went out to purchase a 'gullak' (piggy bank) on Sunday but did not return home after which his family members started searching for her, Superintendent of Police, Kunwar Anupam Singh.

It appears a youth accompanied the girl but as the medical reports have not come yet, rape could not be confirmed, he said.

When the guard of the guest house saw the girl soaked in blood and squirming in pain, he informed the police, the SP said. Manoj Pandey, the concerned police outpost incharge immediately reached the spot and took the girl to the hospital, he said.

In the CCTV footage of a camera in the guest house the girl was seen talking to the youth, he said. "The identity of youth is being ascertained. Only after the reports, could it be said whether the girl was raped on not," the SP said. A detailed probe is on in the matter, he said.

The victim was later taken to the district hospital where a doctor examined her and referred her to Kanpur keeping in view her critical condition. The local residents alleged that the girl was gang-raped and dumped there.

However, the police are denying the claim of residents. Gursahaiganj police station in-charge Manoj Pandey said it was too early to arrive at any conclusion and the police were waiting for the girl to give a statement.

(with agency inputs)

