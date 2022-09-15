On camera: Two women pull hair, slap each other during fight at Nashik's Pimpalgaon toll plaza; video goes viral

Viral video | Twitter

Nashik: A video showing two women indulged in a serious fight emerged at Nashik's Pimpalgaon toll plaza has surfaced on social media. The now-viral video of the physical assault has gone viral with multiple shares among netizens.

It can be noticed that of the two saree-clad females, one is a passenger while other an employee. Reportedly, the passenger stepped out of her vehicle to slap and almost twist the arms of the employee, as seen in the video footage.

In the video, the two are seen pulling each other's hair and one of them threatening to tear their saree, amidst a verbal argumentative conversation in Marathi. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening allegedly over paying toll fees, TOI reported, further informing that the Police are looking into the matter.