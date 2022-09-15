e-Paper Get App
HomeViralOn camera: Two women pull hair, slap each other during fight at Nashik's Pimpalgaon toll plaza; video goes viral

On camera: Two women pull hair, slap each other during fight at Nashik's Pimpalgaon toll plaza; video goes viral

It can be noticed that of the two saree-clad females, one is a passenger while other an employee.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Viral video | Twitter

Nashik: A video showing two women indulged in a serious fight emerged at Nashik's Pimpalgaon toll plaza has surfaced on social media. The now-viral video of the physical assault has gone viral with multiple shares among netizens.

It can be noticed that of the two saree-clad females, one is a passenger while other an employee. Reportedly, the passenger stepped out of her vehicle to slap and almost twist the arms of the employee, as seen in the video footage.

In the video, the two are seen pulling each other's hair and one of them threatening to tear their saree, amidst a verbal argumentative conversation in Marathi. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening allegedly over paying toll fees, TOI reported, further informing that the Police are looking into the matter.

Read Also
Watch video: Fight breaks out between 2 school girls as they beat, pull each other's hair
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

After specially themed wedding invitation cards, quirky 'marriage contracts' hit the trend; check...

After specially themed wedding invitation cards, quirky 'marriage contracts' hit the trend; check...

On camera: Two women pull hair, slap each other during fight at Nashik's Pimpalgaon toll plaza;...

On camera: Two women pull hair, slap each other during fight at Nashik's Pimpalgaon toll plaza;...

EAC's Chairman Bibek Debroy orders Philips Iron on Amazon, gets a brush instead: Know what followed...

EAC's Chairman Bibek Debroy orders Philips Iron on Amazon, gets a brush instead: Know what followed...

Watch: Royal guard standing close to Queen Elizabeth II's coffin faints, dramatically falls to...

Watch: Royal guard standing close to Queen Elizabeth II's coffin faints, dramatically falls to...

Byju's losses widen to Rs 4,588 crore in FY21; Twitterati react with memes

Byju's losses widen to Rs 4,588 crore in FY21; Twitterati react with memes