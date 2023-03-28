 ON CAMERA: New CCTV footage shows Amritpal Singh in Delhi; walking without turban, wearing a mask
ON CAMERA: New CCTV footage shows Amritpal Singh in Delhi; walking without turban, wearing a mask

The CCTV tape was taken on March 21, three days after the Punjab Police launched a big raid on Amritpal Singh and his Waris Punjab De organisation.

Updated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
Police suspect radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh was seen on a Delhi street in new CCTV footage. He appears to have a distinctive appearance, since his hair hangs loose with no turban and the Khalistani leader wears a mask.

The CCTV video was tweeted by Twitter user Aneesha Kumar, who is also a journalist with Hindustan Times.

Amritpal in Kathmandu

In a letter sent to the Department of Consular Services on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu requested the government agencies arrest Singh if he tries to flee from Nepal, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

"Singh is currently hiding in Nepal," the paper said, citing a copy of the letter it obtained.

"The esteemed ministry is requested to inform the Department of Immigration not to permit Amritpal Singh to travel through Nepal for any third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape from Nepal using an Indian passport or any other fake passport under intimation to this mission," it said.

Amritpal Singh's personal details circulated

The letter and Singh's personal details have been circulated to all the concerned agencies from hotels to airlines, the paper said, citing multiple sources.

Singh, who is said to be possessing multiple passports with different identities, has been on the run since March 18 when the police launched a crackdown against him.

The elusive preacher gave the police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Punjab's Jalandhar district.

