 BBC Punjabi Twitter account withheld over reportage on Amritpal Singh manhunt
BBC Punjabi Twitter account withheld over reportage on Amritpal Singh manhunt

The micro-blogging site said that the account has been withheld 'in response to a legal demand'. However, the details have not been made public.

Tuesday, March 28, 2023
The Twitter account of British Broadcasting Company's regional news channel has been withheld in India amid the manhunt for self-proclaimed Khalistani Amritpal Singh. The account of BBC Punjabi has been withheld.

Over 2 dozen accounts from Punjabi scribes banned since crackdown began

According to a report, over two dozen accounts of journalists from Punjab have been banned by Twitter in India since the state government began its crackdown on Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal.

The report stated that accounts of Indian Express reporter Kamaldeep Singh Brar, bureau chief of Pro Punjab TV, Gagandeep Singh and an independent journalist Sandeep Singh were restricted.

It also stated that the accounts of Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh and SAD MP Simranjeet Singh Mann's accounts were also restricted.

The internet and SMS services were also suspended by the AAP government on Saturday which was gradually extended until Tuesday.

