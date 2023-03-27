 Amritpal Singh hiding in Nepal; India asks neighbour not to allow him to flee to 3rd country
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Kathmandu: India has requested the Nepal government not to allow fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is believed to be hiding in Nepal, to flee to a third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape using an Indian passport or any other fake passport, a media report said on Monday.

In a letter sent to the Department of Consular Services on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu requested the government agencies arrest Singh if he tries to flee from Nepal, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

"Singh is currently hiding in Nepal," the paper said, citing a copy of the letter it obtained.

"The esteemed ministry is requested to inform the Department of Immigration not to permit Amritpal Singh to travel through Nepal for any third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape from Nepal using an Indian passport or any other fake passport under intimation to this mission," it said.

Amritpal Singh's personal details circulated

The letter and Singh's personal details have been circulated to all the concerned agencies from hotels to airlines, the paper said, citing multiple sources.

Singh, who is said to be possessing multiple passports with different identities, has been on the run since March 18 when the police launched a crackdown against him.

The elusive preacher gave the police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Punjab's Jalandhar district.

