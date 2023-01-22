ON CAMERA: Miscreants throw chairs, attack with rods in a fight over parking in Noida's market; dramatic visuals surface |

According to the police, a brawl started at a market in Noida's sector 46 after a car was stopped in front of a store. The incident happened on Thursday night in Noida's market area, close to Gardenia Glory Society.

"There was a fight between the shopkeeper and the driver of the vehicle for parking the vehicle in front of the shop in Sector-46 Glory Market," police said in a statement.

On social media, CCTV footage of the event is going viral. People can be seen throwing chairs at one another in the video. Some participants in the altercation between the shopkeeper and the drivers of the vehicles pulled out metal rods.

Cops added that after their investigation is over, the proper legal action would be taken.

