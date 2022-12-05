e-Paper Get App
Andhra Pradesh: Janasena leader B Ramachandra Yadav's home vandalized in Chittoor, allegedly by YSRCP supporters; check videos & pictures

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 04:35 PM IST
Janasena leader B Ramachandra Yadav's home and car vandalized allegedly by YSRCP supporters | Twitter
Amaravati: Tensions prevailed in the Punganur area of Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor after the house and properties of industrialist and Janasena leader B Ramachandra Yadav was allegedly vandalized by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) supporters on Sunday night.

The constituency is represented by senior Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

The YSRCP supporters used stones and sticks to destroy the car and furniture.

Ramachandra Yadav organized a meeting yesterday and the attack took place shortly after Ramachandra Yadav returned home.

According to the news agency telegusamayam, the police arrived there immediately and stabilised the situation. On the orders of the superiors, heavy forces were taken to the place and the situation was brought under control with a light baton charge.

While the followers of Ramachandra Yadav are saying that YSRCP activists did this attack, the police are saying that some of them were drunk. The full details of this incident are yet to be known.

