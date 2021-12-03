Omicron variant scare: 4 South Africa returnees test positive for Covid in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Four South Africa returnees tested Covid-19 positive in Jaipur. They have been quarantined and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

Chief medical and health officer (Jaipur), Narottam Sharma, said that a 71-year-old person was found positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and when the department conducted contact tracing, four of his relatives who had arrived from South Africa on November 25 also tested positive. Two of them are children aged seven and 12.

Sharma said the four live in South Africa and arrived in Jaipur with a Covid-19 negative report via Dubai. Two adults among the four are fully vaccinated.

The positive patients have been admitted to the hospital of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, which is dedicated to Covid-19.

The samples of these South African returnees have been sent for genome sequencing and the report is awaited.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 08:29 PM IST