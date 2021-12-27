Omicron threat: Uttarakhand imposes night curfew until further orders; check details here

In view of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Uttarakhand government on Monday imposed night curfew from today till further orders. In a tweet, Uttarakhand Police informed about the state government's decision.

Accordig to the order, the govt said that the night curfew will come in effect from today from 11 pm to 5 am daily. However, the govenment has excluded essential services from the curfew hours.

"In view of the new #OmicronVariant, state govt imposes night curfew (11:00 pm to 5:00 am) from today till further orders; essential services to continue," Uttarakhand Police wrote in a Hindi tweet.

Essential services like health, movement of vehicles carrying health personnel, ambulances, postal services have been exempted from the ambit of the curfew.

कोविड-19 के नए वैरिएंट Omicron के नियंत्रण हेतु उत्तराखण्ड शासन द्वारा आज से नाइट कर्फ़्यू लागू किया गया है। नाइट कर्फ़्यू रात 11:00 बजे से सुबह 5:00 बजे तक रहेगा। इस दौरान सभी आवश्यक सेवाएं जारी रहेंगी और जरूरी कार्यों के लिए आवागमन की छूट मिलेगी। pic.twitter.com/Av9g1ytiJQ — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) December 27, 2021

Production, transportation and distribution of petrol, diesel, kerosene and LPG will also be exempt from the curb.

Private vehicles too will have the permission to commute for emergencies during the curfew with strict adherence to Covid SOPs and safety protocols.

Uttarakhand has become the seventh state to impose night curfew after Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Guajarat, Madhya Pradesh.

India is undergoing a rise in the number of Omicron cases. This has led to restrictions, including night curfew, with schools and colleges being closed in many states. The country has reached its current spike in omicron cases in some states.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 06:59 PM IST