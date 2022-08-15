Omicron-specific vaccine in India? Here's what SII CEO Adar Poonawalla has to say

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India | Photo: twitter image

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Monday said that an Omicron-specific vaccine can be possibly launched in India in 6 months, according to NDTV report.

The SII is working on an Omicron specific vaccine with Novavax, said Poonawalla adding that it can be be expected by the

year-end.

The vaccine will be specific to the BA5 sub-variant of Omicron, for which UK has approved an updated Moderna vaccine. The bivalent vaccine targets the Omicron variant as well as the original form.

"Think this vaccine is important as a booster," Poonawalla said.

Pointing out that Omicron is "not mild" and presents itself like a "serious flu", he said that it is important for India to boost with an Omicron-specific vaccine.