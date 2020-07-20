Omar to drag Chhattisgarh CM Baghel to court

Srinagar: Omar Abdullah on Monday reacted angrily to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s comments apparently linking the former J&K CM’s release from nearly nine months of detention to the revolt by Sachin Pilot against the Congress government in Rajasthan.

Taking to Twitter to express his anger, Abdullah, also the vice president of the National Conference, sa­id he would be taking legal action against the Chhattisgarh CM for his comments made during an interview to a prominent English newspaper.

“I am fed up of the downright malicious and false allegation that what Sachin Pilot is doing is somehow linked to my or my father's release from detention earlier this year. Enough is enough. Mr @bhupeshbaghel will be hearing from my lawyers,” he said.

He tagged Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Singh Surjewala and the Congress in his tweet.

Minutes after Abdullah's tweet, Baghel made attempts to downplay his controversial remarks and tweeted, "Please do not try to turn this tragic demise of democracy into an opportune moment @OmarAbdullah ji. The 'allegation' was only a question asked, and we will keep asking it, as will the country."

Abdullah retorted angrily, "You can send your answer to my lawyers. This is what is wrong with the @INCIndia today, you don't know your friends from your opponents. This is why you people are in the mess you are in. Your "question" was malicious and will not go uncontested."