Omar Abdullah Hits Back At Ghulam Nabi Azad, Says 'Time Will Tell Who Is Azad & Who Is Ghulam'

Omar Abdullah | PTI

New Delhi, February 19: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah hit back at Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad after the latter claimed that National Conference leaders seek late-night meetings with central ministers. Speaking to a news channel, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday, February 19, levelled several allegations against the National Conference and accused the Abdullahs of playing "double-game" to seek Hindu and Muslim votes.

Reacting to Azad's charges, Omar posted: "Where is the Ghulam that was begging us for Rajya Sabha seats in J&K as recently as 2015? “Abdullahs knew about 370” yet we were detained for more than 8 months including under PSA & you were free, the only ex CM in J&K free after 5th Aug. “Abdullahs meet secretly” yet my father is the one thrown out of his Govt house when he wasn’t MP & you are allowed to keep your ministerial bungalow?"

Without naming Omar and his father Farooq Abdullah, Azad also said some leaders speak different languages in Hindu-dominated Jammu and Muslim-dominated Kashmir to woo voters. He also accused them saying "one thing in Kashmir and another in Delhi". To this, Omar replied: "“Abdullahs say one thing in Kashmir & another in Delhi” yet PM cries for you in Rajya Sabha & criticises us in every speech. Let’s not forget the Padma award for which you agreed to leave Congress & help BJP in Chenab valley. Who is azad & who is ghulam, time will tell & people will decide."

Earlier today, Omar's father Farooq also slammed Azad. "If I have to meet PM Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah, I will meet them during the day, why should I meet them at night? What is the reason that he has thought of defaming Farooq Abdullah?" he told news agency ANI.

"When no one wanted to give him Rajya Sabha seat, I was the one who gave him Rajya Sabha seat... But today he is saying all this. He should tell the names of his agents who are sitting at the residence of PM and Union Home Minister. He should tell people so that they can understand the truth," he added.

Azad Issues Clarification:

After facing flak from NC leader, Azad clarified and said: "I never claimed that he (Farooq Abdullah) met him (PM Modi). I said that through sources in Delhi, it has come to be known that he tries to meet central leadership that too only at night. I never said that he met or got an appointment."