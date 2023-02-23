Olectra in partnership with Reliance unveils Hydrogen bus; to ply on Indian roads soon

Olectra in partnership with Reliance unveils Hydrogen bus | FPJ

Mumbai: Olectra Greentech Limited (OGL), a subsidiary of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), announced its Hydrogen Bus in technical partnership with Reliance.

The Hydrogen bus is a fully carbon-free alternative to traditional public transportation.

When it comes to emissions, these buses generate just water as tailpipe emissions. This is the main unique selling proposition for phasing out old diesel and petrol systems and replacing them with these green buses.

In the wake of the depletion of natural resources and the negative impacts of air pollution and emissions, Olectra has taken the initiative to accelerate the development of Hydrogen-powered buses.

This initiative will help out the Indian Government to achieve its carbon-free hydrogen ambitions.

Olectra aims to contribute to the nation’s environmentally sustainable energy security through its Hydrogen buses.

The 12-metre low-floor bus has a customisable seating capacity of between 32 to 49 seats for passengers + one driver seat.

A single hydrogen fill allows the bus to travel up to 400 km. For this range, the fueling-up would take about 15 minutes.

Type-4 hydrogen cylinders are installed on the bus's roof. The cylinders can tolerate temperatures ranging from (-)20 to (+)85 degrees Celsius.

Olectra plans to commercialy launch these buses within a year.