Old Testament Justice: Tihar inmate kills sister's rapist

A prisoner of Tihar jail stabbed another inmate to death allegedly to avenge the rape of his sister six years ago, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday, 21-year-old Zakir stabbed Mohammad Mehtab (27), a resident of Nizamuddin, inside Tihar jail number 8/9.

Mehtab was stabbed multiple times, including on his stomach and neck, by a sharp metal object by Zakir at around 6 am, police said.

Zakir, a resident of Dakshinpuri, had recently shifted to jail 8 from jail 5.

The wounds on Mehtab's neck were deep and he was given first-aid in jail dispensary. He was then taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead.

"During the investigation, it was found that Mehtab was accused in the rape case of Zakir's minor sister in 2014 at the Ambedkar Nagar police station area. The victim reportedly later committed suicide," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Deepak Purohit said.

Zakir was recently transferred to ward no 4 of jail number 8. Mehatab was already lodged in the same ward on the first floor, police said.