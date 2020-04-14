'Ola Emergency' now launched in Gurugram amid coronavirus lockdown

Ola launches its 'Ola Emergency' service now in Gurugram, designated specifically for medical trips.

It was earlier rolled out in Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Nashik, Varanasi and Vizag.

The initiative has been in collaboration with government of Haryana to provide the service in Gurugram for now.

Over 100+ hospitals have been identified and mapped to help patients avail the medical services which does not require ambulance. It is also not related to COVID-19.

“Trips to hospitals for medical emergencies are unavoidable, even in the current times. With Ola Emergency, we are able to facilitate trips to and from hospitals across the city through the Ola app. We are grateful to the Haryana Government for the opportunity to collaborate in serving the citizens,” Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola, said in a press statement.

The company also said that the cars involved will be equipped with all medical norms that include masks and sanitisers and operated by specially trained drivers.