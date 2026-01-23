 Odisha Horror: 10-Year-Old Raped By 22-Year-Old Man & Minor Boy In Nayagarh
Odisha Horror: 10-Year-Old Raped By 22-Year-Old Man & Minor Boy In Nayagarh

The incident took place in the Ranpur area. Reportedly, the victim was playing with her friends when Nayak lured her to an isolated spot, where he and the minor raped her. The girl's mother caught the duo in the act while the 14-year-old was assaulting the child.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
File Pic

Nayagarh: A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Odisha's Nayagarh district. A 10-year-old girl was raped by a 22-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy on Thursday. The main accused has been identified as Prashant Nayak.

The incident took place in the Ranpur area. Reportedly, the victim was playing with her friends when Nayak lured her to an isolated spot, where he and the minor raped her. The girl's mother caught the duo in the act while the 14-year-old was assaulting the child.

Both accused are in police custody and the victim has undergone medical examinations.

"Investigations into the matter are currently underway. We have arrested the two accused, and the victim has undergone medical examinations," Ranpur Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) Asishdev Sahoo was quoted as saying by NDTV.

A forensic team also visited the scene to conduct a further probe. The incident has come to light amid alarming data provided by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the state assembly in December 2025.

Odhisha Horror: 2 Brothers Rape Minor, Try To Bury 5-Month Pregnant Victim Alive In Jagatsinghpur
article-image

A total of 40,947 cases of crimes against women, including 3,205 rapes, were registered in Odisha over 15 months up to September 2025, according to data provided by CM Majhi.

According to the data, 202 cases of attempted rape, 1,476 cases of sexual harassment, 9,851 cases of molestation, 2,310 cases of public disrobing of women, 8,863 cases of kidnapping of women, and 556 stalking cases were registered in the state during the period.

