Odisha Train Tragedy: Grievously injured survivors narrate shocking details of Balasore accident (WATCH)

PTI

Passengers on board the couple of express trains involved in the horrific accident in Odisha's Balasore are being treated at the various hospitals across the state and are gradually revealing details of the crash which took place on Friday night.

The Indian Railways informed on Saturday that as of 2 pm, the death toll stands at 288 with 747 injured and 56 grievously hurt.

A Kolkata-based journalist named Tamal Saha visited the Balasore hospital where some of the survivors narrated their stories about what they experienced during the accident and how they got injured during the derailments.

"His name is Dharmendra Singh from Jalpaiguri #Bengal. He has grievously hurt his fingers and needs immediate advanced medical attention. He was at Balasore hospital but his friends brought him here hoping they would leave for Bengal tomorrow along with the body of 1 of their own," Saha tweeted.

Another survivor who was on board the Yeshwantpur Express gave a first-hand account of what happened in his train.

He also met with relatives of the deceased who came to the hospital to identify the bodies of whom they lost. The kin of the deceased are are making arrangements themselves to bring back the dead bodies of the their relatives.

Odisha triple train accident

