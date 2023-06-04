Odisha train tragedy: CM Patnaik announces free bus services to Kolkata, Bhubaneswar |

In response to the triple train tragedy in Balasore, Odisha, which claimed 288 lives, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced the provision of free bus services to Kolkata. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that the decision was made to benefit the commuters, and the free bus service will be available from Puri, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack starting from today. Currently, around 50 buses operate daily between Kolkata and these three cities in Odisha.

In view of disruption of train services caused by #Bahanaga train tragedy, CM @Naveen_Odisha has announced free bus service to Kolkata from Puri, Bhubaneswar & Cuttack. The entire cost will be borne from Chief Minister's Relief Fund & arrangement will continue till restoration of… — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) June 4, 2023

Funding from Chief Minister's relief fund

The entire cost of the free bus service will be covered by the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This arrangement will remain in effect until normal train services are restored on the Balasore route, according to the CMO's statement. The aim is to provide a convenient transportation alternative for the affected passengers while train services are temporarily disrupted.

Ex-gratia and medical treatment for victims

Earlier, Chief Minister Patnaik announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each deceased victim from the state. Those injured in the train accident are currently receiving treatment at various government and private hospitals between Bhubaneswar and Balasore, as mentioned in the statement.

Chief Minister's visit and restoration work

On Saturday, Chief Minister Patnaik visited the accident site in Balasore and assessed the situation personally. The restoration work is currently underway at the site, where two passenger trains and a goods carriage were involved in the tragic accident.

The preliminary report suggests that the collision occurred among the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express, and goods trains on separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district. The accident resulted in the severe damage and derailment of 17 coaches from the two passenger trains.