 Odisha Shocker: Man Suffers Heart Attack After Hearing About Death Of Brother And Nephew In Road Accident, Dies
Hearing about the accident and death of his brother and nephew, Samara reportedly suffered a heart attack. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Bhubaneswar, February 24: A man in Odisha suffered a heart attack and died shortly after hearing about the death of his brother and nephew in a road accident. The incident took place at Barigaon village in Kendujhar district on Friday, February 23. The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Samara Munda. His elder brother Kande Munda (57) and nephew Laxman (35) died in an accident.

Kande and his son Laxman were going to the weekly market at Bankapatuli on their two-wheeler. Near Pipilia village, their motorcycle was hit by a truck carrying iron. Both succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Hearing about the accident and death of his brother and nephew, Samara reportedly suffered a heart attack. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

Local Stage Protest:

The police denied that Samara died of heart attack and claimed "he was suffering from TB". Angered over the death in accident, locals staged a protest and blocked a road. They demanded road safety assurances and a compensation for family of the deceased. After assurances from senior police officials, locals ended the protest.

"Following a discussion with protesters, humps have been constructed to avoid accidents. We have detained the driver," a police officer was quoted by a leading daily as saying.

